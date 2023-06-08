Callan Capital LLC Buys 1,028 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,279 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.65. The company had a trading volume of 951,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,085. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.54. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

