Callan Capital LLC Buys 3,480 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.87. 959,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,264,765. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.60. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

