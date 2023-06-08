Callan Capital LLC Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Callan Capital LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,228 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 40,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 98,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,169,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,342,000 after acquiring an additional 126,816 shares during the period. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LRGF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,953. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.85. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $43.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

