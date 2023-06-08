Callan Capital LLC Invests $298,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,169 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,377,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000,000 after buying an additional 113,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonoma Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC lowered their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.76.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.97. 4,271,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,786,809. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $114.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

