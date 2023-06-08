Callan Capital LLC Makes New $629,000 Investment in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTYX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,843,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,445,000 after purchasing an additional 105,629 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,575,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after buying an additional 758,903 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $48,913,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 30.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,381,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,230,000 after purchasing an additional 324,314 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 21.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,103,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,539,000 after buying an additional 197,014 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ventyx Biosciences Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ VTYX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.30. 77,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,229. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $47.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.60.
Insider Transactions at Ventyx Biosciences
In other Ventyx Biosciences news, Director Sheila Gujrathi sold 100,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $3,373,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $30,831.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,877,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,019,509.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila Gujrathi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $3,373,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 531,391 shares of company stock valued at $18,319,051 in the last three months. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.
Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
