Callan Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.62.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.40. 666,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,013,354. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.96. The company has a market cap of $137.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

