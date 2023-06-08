Callan Capital LLC Purchases 292 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,245,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,347,000 after buying an additional 302,205 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,337 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,517,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,823,000 after purchasing an additional 126,684 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,013,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,829,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,408,000 after purchasing an additional 200,515 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $233.85. The company had a trading volume of 103,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.57. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $238.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

