Callan Capital LLC Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $2.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $379.36. 233,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,158. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

