Callan Capital LLC Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance
Shares of OXY traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,120,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,487,070. The firm has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day moving average of $62.38. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $54.30 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 8.25%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,203,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.30 per share, with a total value of $128,478,799.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,990,942 shares in the company, valued at $12,942,071,918.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,900,864 shares of company stock valued at $813,475,857. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.76.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
