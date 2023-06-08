Callinex Mines (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Trading Down 0.8%

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19. 8,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 37,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Callinex Mines Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.21.

Callinex Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Callinex Mines, Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates zinc deposits. The firm’s portfolio includes Nash Creek and Superjack projects in the Bathurst Mining District; Pine Bay and Flin Flon projects in the Flin Flon Mining District; and Point Leamington project in the Buchans Mining District.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Callinex Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callinex Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.