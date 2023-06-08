Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.95-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.29 billion-$9.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.37 billion. Campbell Soup also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.95-3.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPB. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

CPB stock traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,931,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.77. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.