Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.25

Shares of Canadian Gold Corp. (CVE:CGC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 126013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Canadian Gold Stock Up 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.25. The company has a market cap of C$40.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.31.

Canadian Gold Company Profile

Caldas Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Colombia and Canada. It also explores for silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Marmato project located in the Department of Caldas, Colombia; and the Juby Project located in Ontario, Canada.

