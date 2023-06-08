Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 173.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,911 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 1.0% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 90,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after buying an additional 25,991 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.22.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 1.7 %

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.74. 467,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,455. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.64. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.5835 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.98%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

