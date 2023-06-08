Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 646,759 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 386,924 shares.The stock last traded at $20.83 and had previously closed at $20.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cannae from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Cannae alerts:

Cannae Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.97.

Insider Activity

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.00 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 28.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.01 per share, for a total transaction of $900,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,797,280.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cannae

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cannae during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,062,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,243,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cannae by 8.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,128,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,487,000 after purchasing an additional 392,807 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cannae by 17.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,149,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,403,000 after purchasing an additional 317,535 shares during the period. Finally, Palliser Capital UK Ltd purchased a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.