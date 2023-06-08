Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 230,135 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 225,294 shares.The stock last traded at $24.79 and had previously closed at $24.84.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $867.22 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average is $23.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

