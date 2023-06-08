Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $1.96 on Thursday, reaching $85.23. 1,189,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,578. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.00 and a 200 day moving average of $78.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.79%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

