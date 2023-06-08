Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.45-$6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Cardinal Health also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.65-5.80 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.23.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.9 %

Cardinal Health stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,333. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.55. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $87.03.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,560,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,155,000 after acquiring an additional 161,667 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,230,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

