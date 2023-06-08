CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) is Triatomic Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Triatomic Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,410 shares during the quarter. CareMax accounts for about 3.0% of Triatomic Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Triatomic Management LP’s holdings in CareMax were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMAX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CareMax by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in CareMax in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CareMax by 95.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,474 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CareMax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,388,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CareMax by 26.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CareMax news, Director Bryan Cho purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $34,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered CareMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

NASDAQ CMAX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 179,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,510. CareMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $8.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.13). CareMax had a negative return on equity of 12.77% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $164.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

