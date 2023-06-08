CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stake Lessened by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,514,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,235 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.96% of CarMax worth $92,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in CarMax by 111.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in CarMax in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

NYSE KMX traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $78.75. 232,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,223. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $106.24. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

