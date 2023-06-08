Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Casey’s General Stores has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Casey’s General Stores has a dividend payout ratio of 13.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to earn $10.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

CASY opened at $217.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $181.40 and a 12-month high of $249.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.50.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 138.9% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.30.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

