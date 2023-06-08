Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Trading Down 4%

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.24 and last traded at $38.36. Approximately 604,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,603,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.96.
CTLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. William Blair downgraded Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.55.
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.45.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Catalent by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 98,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Catalent by 372.7% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Catalent by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 313.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 37,706 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
