Celo Dollar Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $42.18 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003778 BTC on popular exchanges.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar’s launch date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,515,137 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

