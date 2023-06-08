CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Insider Purchases £18,080 in Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Max Royde acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £18,080 ($22,476.38).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, Max Royde bought 30,005 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £33,305.55 ($41,404.21).

On Friday, May 26th, Max Royde purchased 10,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £100 ($124.32).

On Monday, May 22nd, Max Royde bought 12,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £13,680 ($17,006.46).

On Tuesday, May 16th, Max Royde bought 31,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £35,340 ($43,933.37).

On Thursday, April 6th, Max Royde bought 8,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £9,840 ($12,232.72).

On Friday, March 31st, Max Royde bought 6,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £7,740 ($9,622.08).

On Wednesday, March 29th, Max Royde bought 6,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £7,860 ($9,771.26).

On Friday, March 24th, Max Royde bought 18,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £24,120 ($29,985.08).

On Tuesday, March 21st, Max Royde bought 15,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £19,650 ($24,428.15).

On Wednesday, March 15th, Max Royde bought 18,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £23,040 ($28,642.47).

CentralNic Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of CentralNic Group stock opened at GBX 110.40 ($1.37) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £314.09 million, a PE ratio of -11,040.00 and a beta of 0.37. CentralNic Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 106.50 ($1.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 160 ($1.99). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 117.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 131.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CentralNic Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. CentralNic Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10,000.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.11) price target on shares of CentralNic Group in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

About CentralNic Group

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

