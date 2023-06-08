CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH) Shares Up 1,900%

Shares of CENTRIC HEALTH Corp (TSE:CHH – Get Rating) shot up 1,900% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.60 and last traded at C$4.60. 10,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 463,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
CENTRIC HEALTH Stock Up 1,900.0 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.73. The company has a market cap of C$95.70 million and a PE ratio of -57.50.
About CENTRIC HEALTH
Centric Health Corporation provides healthcare services to patients and customers in Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Pharmacy, and Surgical and Medical Centres. The Specialty Pharmacy segment provides traditional pharmacy services, such as compounding and dispensing medications, as well as clinical and specialty services for long term care and retirement communities.
See Also
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for CENTRIC HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENTRIC HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.