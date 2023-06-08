Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.35

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.35 and last traded at $70.25, with a volume of 45134 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Century Communities Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.75.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $735.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 20.31%. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

Insider Transactions at Century Communities

In other news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $211,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 8.9% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 31,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the first quarter worth about $3,212,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 39.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Century Communities by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,253,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,082,000 after purchasing an additional 36,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Century Communities in the first quarter worth about $2,749,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

