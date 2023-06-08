CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CF stock opened at $69.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.15. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on CF Industries from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CF Industries from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.40.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

