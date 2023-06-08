CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,104 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8,095.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000.

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.38. 278,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,854. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $23.78.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

