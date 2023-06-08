CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,729.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,965. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $75.12 and a one year high of $93.98.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

