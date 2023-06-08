CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 0.8% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $3,486,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in AbbVie by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,276 shares of company stock worth $13,277,658 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.59. 1,470,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,933,905. The stock has a market cap of $242.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.10 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

