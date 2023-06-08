CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $705,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,756. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $152.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.78 and a 200 day moving average of $111.65. The company has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

