CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $912,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000.

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.62. The stock had a trading volume of 443,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,953. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $36.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average of $34.08. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

