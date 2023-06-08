CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,957,000 after purchasing an additional 400,930,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,857.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,286,000 after purchasing an additional 345,962,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after purchasing an additional 192,607,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,931,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186,809,281 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,862.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,223,000 after purchasing an additional 59,964,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $123.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,590,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,539,066. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $129.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.12 and a 200 day moving average of $101.62. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 810,064 shares worth $32,536,865. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.