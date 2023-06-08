CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,619 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 1.8% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after purchasing an additional 57,434 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 18,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,050,348 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.60. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

