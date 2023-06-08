CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,211 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 818.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Shares of IVLU traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.91. 143,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,957. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.51. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $25.66.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

