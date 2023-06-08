CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 89 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 0.6% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 18,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,908,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $835,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,856 shares in the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $6.05 on Thursday, hitting $380.24. 359,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,526. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $355.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $395.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

