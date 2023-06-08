Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 59,161 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,052,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,161 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Progressive worth $395,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 50,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,387,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,052,000 after acquiring an additional 892,815 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $15,178,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,708 shares of company stock worth $2,458,317. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progressive Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

Shares of PGR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.49. The company had a trading volume of 187,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,656. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.25. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $108.64 and a 1-year high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

