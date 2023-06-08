Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 586,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $423,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $6.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $744.65. 44,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,633. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $777.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $757.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $837.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have commented on REGN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $856.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $854.13.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,891 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,150 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

