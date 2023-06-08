Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,025,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $573,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,098,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,447,056,000 after buying an additional 116,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,578,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,061,000 after buying an additional 62,303 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,674,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,379,000 after buying an additional 230,081 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,175,000 after purchasing an additional 51,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,251,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,986,000 after purchasing an additional 86,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.46.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $354.53. The stock had a trading volume of 161,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,964. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $364.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $326.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.74. The company has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 51.26%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also

