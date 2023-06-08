Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,426,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,019 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Morgan Stanley worth $710,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.2 %

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,438,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $142.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.26%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

