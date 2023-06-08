Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,456,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,770 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $668,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,696,000 after buying an additional 79,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,714. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $96.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

