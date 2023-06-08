Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 162,923 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,819,809 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 162,923 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.52% of QUALCOMM worth $639,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.18. 871,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,813,819. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.30. The company has a market capitalization of $127.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

