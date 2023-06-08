Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,870,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,677 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of The Cigna Group worth $619,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 40.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $567,246.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,833.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $567,246.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,558 shares of company stock worth $2,039,368 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

The Cigna Group stock traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $265.10. 229,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,690. The company has a market capitalization of $78.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.94. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.11 and a 1 year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. SVB Leerink raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.27.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.