Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 453,033 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,799,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 453,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 2.15% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $523,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.82. 199,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.25. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.