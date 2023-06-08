Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,683,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,206 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $411,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $278.00. 157,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,843. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.98. The company has a market cap of $105.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

