Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 58,509 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,573,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,509 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.11% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $486,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.75. The company had a trading volume of 585,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,106. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $118.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.34 and its 200-day moving average is $108.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

