Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.50-$6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.66 billion-$3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.69 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GTLS. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.06.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTLS stock traded up $8.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.08. 1,077,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,498. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -664.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Insider Activity

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $537.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,095.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,688.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,869,938.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,095.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,675 shares of company stock worth $808,523. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 164.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 32.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at $213,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

