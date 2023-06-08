Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.50-$6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.66 billion-$3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.69 billion.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on GTLS. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.06.
Chart Industries Stock Performance
Shares of GTLS stock traded up $8.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.08. 1,077,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,498. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -664.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,095.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,688.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,869,938.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,095.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,675 shares of company stock worth $808,523. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 164.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 32.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at $213,000.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
