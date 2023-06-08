Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.5% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.11.

Chevron Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,287,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,211,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.71. The company has a market capitalization of $301.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

