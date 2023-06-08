Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion. Chico’s FAS also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.25-$0.30 EPS.

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

NYSE CHS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.63. 2,285,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,338. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $695.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.30.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $534.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

CHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 774,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $437,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $186,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 774,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates through the following segments: Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma. The Chico’s segment sells exclusively designed, private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate-to-high household income levels.

Featured Stories

