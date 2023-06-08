Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $534.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.95 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 34.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.
Chico’s FAS Stock Performance
Chico’s FAS stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,902. The firm has a market cap of $702.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $7.30.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chico’s FAS
In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $437,088.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 704,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 774,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $437,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 704,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on CHS. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.
Chico’s FAS Company Profile
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates through the following segments: Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma. The Chico’s segment sells exclusively designed, private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate-to-high household income levels.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
- 6 Best Online and Direct Marketing Retail Stocks to Invest in
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Diversified Dividend Compounder ABM Industries Moves Higher
- Will Airline Stocks Recover? What is the Outlook?
Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.