Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $534.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.95 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 34.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

Chico’s FAS stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,902. The firm has a market cap of $702.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $7.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chico’s FAS

In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $437,088.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 704,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 774,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $437,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 704,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHS. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates through the following segments: Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma. The Chico’s segment sells exclusively designed, private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate-to-high household income levels.

