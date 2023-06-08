China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Stock Price Down 2.7%

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $10.48. 121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

China CITIC Bank Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter.

About China CITIC Bank

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in segments, such as Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Market business. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

